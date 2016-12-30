2017 NEW JERSEY GYPSY MOTH SPRAY PROGRAM INFORMATION SESSION PLANNED

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture will hold a public meeting from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Health and Agriculture Building in Trenton to allow members of the public to raise issues and concerns relating to the gypsy moth aerial spray program proposed for the spring of 2017.

The purpose of the spray program is to suppress the populations of the gypsy moth and reduce defoliation and subsequent tree loss caused by the caterpillars. Recently completed egg mass surveys, conducted by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, show that approximately 4,500 acres of residential and county owned properties in Cape May, Morris, Ocean, Sussex and Warren counties qualify for the spray program.

The public meeting is an integral part of an environmental analysis of the proposed project. The session will include a presentation outlining the scope of the proposed 2017 treatment. The public will be given the opportunity to present oral comments pertaining to new issues and information regarding the proposed aerial suppression program. Written comments also will be accepted.

The gypsy moth informational session will be held 9:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Health and Agriculture Building, John Fitch Plaza, 369 South Warren Street, First Floor Board Room Trenton, NJ.