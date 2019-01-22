2019 MID-ATLANTIC NURSERY TRADE SHOW REPORTS BEST ATTENDANCE IN OVER A DECADE

The Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show (MANTS) celebrated another successful event January 9 – 11, 2019 with increased attendee numbers and the debut of innovative new products on the show floor. A diverse group of green industry professionals traveled from across the country and several continents to gather in Baltimore for the show’s 49th year

MANTS 2019 welcomed over 11,600 total registrants (including exhibitors), the highest attendance record in the last eleven years. Attendees from 48 states and 16 foreign countries had the opportunity to visit 956 exhibiting companies, spread out over 1,550 booths, to do business, network and learn about the latest green industry trends they will see in 2019.

“We’ve been coming to MANTS for twenty-two years and wouldn’t give it up. We were attendees before, so when we decided to go into business for ourselves, it wasn’t rocket science that we knew we had to exhibit [at MANTS],” explained John & Maureen Murphy, Murphy John’s Inc. (MD). “We get new customers from MANTS every year, and I wouldn’t miss it for anything. But this show is more than just about selling – it’s also networking with other companies. It gives us a place to share ideas and promote the industry. And that’s what MANTS does so well – promote the industry.”

In addition to the increased registration, business was thriving at the premier green industry marketplace once again this year More than 87% of MANTS attendees were designated as making or influencing purchasing decisions. 3,671 non-exhibiting/buying companies were represented on the show floor, and it showed according to MANTS exhibitors:

“I do every show from here to Portland, and this is the Show of Shows – the very best. MANTS has been quite successful for me,” explained Brian McCall, Sales Manager, Bobbex (CT). “I’ve been meeting new customers and writing new business. I’ve been exhibiting for at least fifteen years, and I look forward to coming back every year.”

MANTS will be celebrating its 50th anniversary as the Masterpiece of Trade Shows™ in 2020; the event is scheduled for January 8-10, 2020 at the Baltimore Convention Center. Founded in 1970 with 64 original exhibitors, MANTS is now one of the largest private trade shows serving the Horticulture Industry and the premier green industry marketplace for finding plants and nursery stock, landscape and garden items, heavy and light duty equipment, tools, furniture and hundreds of other allied industry products. Companies exhibit and industry members attend because they know that MANTS means business! For more information, visit www.mants.com or call (410) 296-6959.

