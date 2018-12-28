2019 PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW TO CELEBRATE “FLOWER POWER”

The 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, “Flower Power,” will pay tribute to the enormous impact of flowers on our lives, from March 2 to 10, 2019, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Across ten acres of show floor, the world’s leading floral and garden designers will explore how flowers convey a wide range of emotions and messages in a universal language that transcends cultures and borders. Stunning landscapes, imaginative gardens, and breathtaking floral displays will interpret flowers’ power to inspire, decorate, style, and enrich our lives. Through imaginative exhibits, guests will see ideas like community, healing, peace, transformation, and hope brought to life in surprising, vibrant ways.

Visitors to the 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show will also have the opportunity to witness one of the world’s most prestigious floral design competitions, which hasn’t been held in the United States since 1985. The FTD World Cup 2019, an international competition showcasing award-winning floral designers representing over 20 countries, will be held live from the Flower Show in full view of the Show attendees. The breathtaking creations will be on display throughout the week of the Show.

“We are thrilled to host the FTD World Cup and this group of inspiring, talented competitors at the Philadelphia Flower Show. It will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and is a wonderful example of the power that flowers have to bring people from different cultures and backgrounds together,” said Sam Lemheney, PHS Chief of Shows & Events. “Our lineup of brilliant Flower Show exhibit designers will capture how flowers influence the way we feel, think and act in personal and global ways.”

Aspiring and experienced gardeners will find a host of hands-on workshops and demonstrations in the new “Home Gardener’s Hub,” including a lively “Potting Party” held daily at the Gardener’s Studio and sponsored by Subaru. Activities and exhibits throughout the Hub will address a wide range of topics and challenges that home gardeners face, while providing valuable advice and solutions they can employ in their own backyards.

Special evening events and daily attractions will pay tribute to the “Flower Power”-era and the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival. Tickets are on sale now for The fabulous black-tie Preview Party, PHS’s elegant fundraiser featuring dancing and dining among the gardens on March 1, the night before the Show opens to the public. On Saturday, March 2, the musical group “The Beat Tells” will bring a ‘60s vibe to the dance floor at Flowers After Hours, the Show’s opening night dance party. Each day, guests are invited to enhance their Flower Show visit with popular experiences, including Early Morning Tours, Butterflies Live, and Garden Tea, and create their own floral crown in the Make & Take.

The Flower Show brings together thousands of plant lovers who compete for blue ribbons in the Hamilton Horticourt. Their contributions to the Show, together with thousands of volunteers who help create this beauty in the middle of winter, are what make the Philadelphia Flower Show an attraction without peer. These efforts and ticket proceeds support the PHS mission to connect people with horticulture and create beautiful, healthy and sustainable communities.

ABOUT THE FLOWER SHOW

The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event, and features stunning displays by the world’s premier floral and landscape designers. Started in 1829 by the PennsylvaniaHorticultural Society, the show introduces diverse and sustainable plant varieties and garden and design concepts. In addition to the major garden displays, the Flower Show hosts world-renowned competitions inhorticulture and artistic floral arranging, gardening presentations and demonstrations, special events, and the citywide Bloom Philly pre-Show celebration. The Philadelphia Flower Show has been honored as the best event

in the world by the International Festivals & Events Association, competing with events such as the Kentucky Derby Festival, Tournament of Roses Parade, Indianapolis 500 Festival, and other international celebrations.

ABOUT PHS

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is a not-for-profit organization, founded in 1827, whose programs connect people to horticulture and collaboratively creates beautiful, healthy and sustainable communities. PHS’s best known activities include the Philadelphia Flower Show, street tree planting and maintenance, community gardening, public beautification, and the PHS Pop Up Gardens. PHS is supported by Show proceeds, individual members and supporters, foundations, partners and government grants. PHS programs bring together people from diverse backgrounds to engage in horticultural projects that advance social equity, environmental sustainability, and urban

livability.