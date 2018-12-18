BAYER ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP IN TURF AND ORNAMENTAL BUSINESS

The Turf and Ornamental business of Bayer, within the company’s Crop Science division, has announced appointments for four leadership positions within T&O. The personnel will focus on the evolving needs of professional turf and ornamentals customers and will be effective as of Jan. 1, 2019.

Kayla Brugman will assume the newly created role of Plant Health and Disease Management Portfolio Manager. Brugman joined the Crop Science Division of Bayer in 2014 as a member of the Commercial Excellence Leadership Program and has since served the organization in marketing and product management roles.

Peter Farno will move into the role of Ornamentals Sales Manager. Farno has been with Bayer for 20 years and has led business and marketing efforts across the turf and ornamentals and professional pest management markets.

Mike Hirvela will take on the newly created role of Customer Marketing Manager in the Golf and Sports Turf Segment. Prior to joining Bayer more than a decade ago, Hirvela owned and operated one of only 16 companies in Michigan to be certified as a Healthy Lawn Care Provider by the MGIA and managed an 18-hole golf course and country club in Bloomfield, Michigan.

John Wendorf will take on expanded responsibilities as Customer Marketing Manager in the Lawn Care and Ornamentals Segments. Wendorf has been part of the Bayer Turf and Ornamentals team for more than five years. Prior to working with Bayer, he managed the grower division of a major distributor, specializing in chemical and fertilizer products throughout the greenhouse business segments.

“As we look to the new year, we see a dynamic industry with ever-evolving customer needs,” said Glenn Rougier, head of marketing for the Bayer Turf & Ornamentals business. “In these new roles, our dedicated team will focus even more closely on customer needs as critical guideposts for innovation and new strategic solutions to support our customers.”