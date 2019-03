The NJ DEP Pesticide Bureau reported there was a major glitch in their electronic system in late Nov/Dec 2018 and some individual’s information was deleted – causing delays in license renewals.

They corrected that problem in late January 2019 restoring the lost information on their website shortly after that. However, if you still haven’t received your renewed license, please email your name to Joanne.Taroco@dep.nj.gov so it can be resolved.