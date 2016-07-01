COUNTY FAIRS IN NEW JERSEY CELEBRATE RUTGERS 250TH ANNIVERSARY

Abraham Lincoln noted in his address on September 30, 1859, to the Wisconsin State Agricultural Society in Milwaukee, that agricultural fairs “…render more pleasant, and more strong and more durable the bond of social and political union among us.” More than 150 years later, this is still true.

For generations, Rutgers has been a vital partner in the Garden State’s cherished county fair tradition through Rutgers Cooperative Extension and its 4-H Youth Development Program. A product of our agrarian past, 4-H in New Jersey has expanded its reach into urban and suburban communities in an effort to serve the interests of a state no longer predominantly agricultural.

In celebration of Rutgers’ 250th anniversary this year, all of the New Jersey county fairs will feature the theme, “Rutgers. Revolutionary for 250 Years.” Fairgoers will have the chance to be a part of history under a special tent that recreates the signing of the charter that launched Queens College, the precursor to Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, on November 10, 1766.

Interactive cut-out figures for photo opportunities and Rutgers 250 plant breeding products are also new this year.

Traditional activities like 4-H animal shows and home horticulture tips from Rutgers Master Gardeners volunteers continue to be a vital part of the fairs.

Find the complete New Jersey county fair schedule at https://nj4h.rutgers.edu/fairs.