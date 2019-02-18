DESIGNERS, CHEF BRING STAR POWER TO ‘FLOWER POWER’

There will be star power at “Flower Power.” Special guests at the 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show, which runs March 2 to 10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, will include internationally recognized floral designer champions from 23 countries, a nationally renowned garden designer from the Midwest, a floral designer whose work has adorned the Grammy Awards stage, and a British chef/television host/author.

Renowned landscape designer Nick McCullough, whose McCullough’s Landscape & Nursery is based in Columbus, Ohio, is designing his first Philadelphia Flower Show exhibit. Nick earned his landscape horticulture degree, with a minor in art history, at The Ohio State University, and he studied landscape design in northwest England, where the classic design elements made a profound impact on his work. He is now known throughout the gardening world for his extraordinary, artistic designs and his blog, “Thinking Outside the Boxwood.” Nick also has a remarkable 3,285,350 followers on Pinterest. Nick’s exhibit for the Philadelphia Flower Show, which will be built by award-winning Show veteran Stoney Bank Nurseries, is called “All Along the Watchtower,” and will be inspired by a view from the Woodstock concert stage looking out on the field of music lovers.

The stage of the Gardener’s Studio will be the domain of energetic Chicago-area floral designer Tu Bloom, who has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media outlets around the world. Tu’s notable projects include the Grammy Awards stage, Michael Jackson’s historical childhood home, and the Chicago Flower and Garden Show. Tu creates spectacular compositions, whether he’s working in large landscapes or in small-space containers. In addition to hosting the Gardener’s Studio authors and presenters, Tu will guide the participants in the new “Potting Parties” at the Studio. At these interactive workshops, a few lucky guests will choose from a range of flowering plants and foliage and then combine their “fillers, thrillers and spillers” in decorative pots. Every participant will leave with a fantastic container and the know-how to do it at home.

World-class chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and fitness guru Robert Irvine, whose popular Food Network shows included Dinner: Impossible and Restaurant: Impossible, will present his line of Boardroom Spirits at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Store at the Flower Show. Robert will sign bottles and posters on Saturday, March 9, from 3 to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show, “Flower Power,” will feature the world’s leading floral and garden designers, who will explore how flowers convey a range of emotions and messages in a universal language that transcends cultures and borders. Stunning landscapes, imaginative gardens, and breathtaking floral displays will interpret the power of flowers to inspire, beautify and enrich our lives.

ABOUT THE FLOWER SHOW

The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event and features stunning displays by the world’s premier floral and landscape designers. Started in 1829 by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the show introduces diverse and sustainable plant varieties and garden and design concepts. In addition to acres of garden displays, the Flower Show hosts world-renowned competitions in horticulture and artistic floral arranging, gardening presentations and demonstrations, special events, and the citywide Bloom Philly pre-Show celebration. The Philadelphia Flower Show has been honored as the best event in the world by the International Festivals & Events Association, competing with events such as the Kentucky Derby Festival, Tournament of Roses Parade, Indianapolis 500 Festival, and other international celebrations.

ABOUT PHS

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is a not-for-profit organization, founded in 1827, whose programs connect people with horticulture and together creates beautiful, healthy and sustainable communities. PHS brings together people from diverse backgrounds to engage in horticultural projects that advance social equity, environmental sustainability, and urban livability. PHS’s best known activities include the Philadelphia Flower Show, street tree planting and maintenance, community gardening, public beautification, and the PHS Pop Up Gardens. PHS is supported by Show proceeds, individual members and supporters, foundations, partners and government grants. For information and to support our work, visit PHSonline.org.