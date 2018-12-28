DON’T RELY ON TROWEL AND ERROR IN YOUR GARDEN: LEARN FROM THE EXPERTS AT RUTGERS HOME GARDENERS SCHOOL

Have the winter doldrums got you down? Get into the spring spirit today by making your plans to attend the 43rd Annual Rutgers Home Gardeners School! The program will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., at the Rutgers University Cook/Douglass campus in New Brunswick, N.J.

This year’s Home Gardeners School will consist of 40 individual workshop sessions that cover a wide array of horticulture topics. This format allows attendees to select the workshops that are most relevant to their gardening interests and create their own personalized schedule for a fun day of learning. Expert speakers from commercial horticulture and landscape design firms, as well as faculty and staff from Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE), provide attendees with the opportunity to learn from highly-respected professionals with a wealth of experience. These instructors will cover a whole host of practical topics designed to prepare participants and their gardens for the spring and beyond, including landscape design, common problems and solutions, annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs, bees, pruning, best management practices, freezing and canning techniques, and much more!

With 16 new and two revised workshops, there are great options for both new and returning participants. The “Berrymania” session will appeal to those interested in berry planting and maintenance, while history buffs will appreciate the content covered in “Historical Uses of Everyday Plants.” A new hands-on session, “Creating a Living Frame with Succulents,” will provide attendees with the opportunity to create an attractive living masterpiece to bring home. Other new workshops include “Starting a Sustainable Small Farm in Your Yard: How to Grow from Here,” “Gardening for Winter Interest,” “Nativelicious: Gardening with Ornamental and Edible Native Plants,” “How to Use Aquatic Plants in Your Pond and Garden,” “Growing Herbs in Containers,” and so much more!

The registration fee for this event is $90.00, but a special early registration discounted price of $75.00 is being offered through February 28, 2018. An additional discounted fee of $65.00 is available for Master Gardeners (certificate required) through February 28. Participants can purchase a convenient $14 box lunch when registering or bring their own bag lunch. Pre-registration is strongly recommended as some workshops do sell out in advance.

Reflecting a commitment to giving back, the Home Gardeners School organizers invite attendees to bring food donations to the event. These items will be distributed to New Jersey families in need through Rutgers Against Hunger (RAH), a university-wide initiative working to address the issues of hunger across New Jersey.

Participants are also invited to bring donations for Happy Paws Rescue, a 501(3)(c) organization focused on rescue and adoption in the New Brunswick area, and Scarlet Paws Rescue, a 501(3)(c) non-profit collaboration of Rutgers staff, faculty, students and community volunteers that rescues stray animals on the Rutgers campus.

For more information or to register for Home Gardeners School, visit www.cpe.rutgers.edu/hgs or call the Rutgers Office of Continuing Professional Education at 848-932-9271.