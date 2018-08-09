FARMERS MARKET WEEK CELEBRATES PEAK OF JERSEY FRESH SEASON

New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher and local officials marked Farmers Market Week with a visit to the Downtown Toms River Farmers Market on August 8.

Governor Philip Murphy proclaimed August 5 through 11, 2018 as Farmers Market Week in New Jersey. The USDA, likewise, proclaimed the week National Farmers Market Week to remind consumers to visit these markets this summer and fall.

“The availability of a wide variety of just-picked Jersey Fresh fruits and vegetables is a great opportunity for consumers to take advantage of the delicious produce grown right here in the Garden State,” Secretary Fisher said. “Farmers markets are enjoyable for residents of a community to gather and also are great places to meet our farmers.”

There are approximately 140 community farmers markets in the state. Farmers who attend these markets sell produce they’ve picked at the peak of ripeness within 24 hours of sale to ensure the best taste and highest quality.

The Toms River Farmers Market is in its 13th season and is located at 28 Hadley Avenue in Toms River and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday through November 14 and the Monday before Thanksgiving. There are more than a dozen vendors, including several farmers and a variety of other food-related booths. Market Manager Kim Dipollito said the market has attracted businesses and residents to the surrounding area.

“We’ve had a great year with the market so far and the support from the community has been outstanding,” Dippolito said. “Our farmers continue to be a source for excellent quality fruits and vegetables. It’s important for our customers to know they can count on finding high quality produce at our market.”

Eating Jersey Fresh fruits, vegetables and other agricultural products can go a long way to improving overall health. Eating locally also is a good choice for protecting the environment by reducing the miles a meal travels between farm and fork, lessening fuel consumption. In addition, choosing locally grown products helps keep New Jersey farmers on their land, preserving the Garden State’s quality of life.

To find where Jersey Fresh produce is sold, go to https://findjerseyfresh.com and search for a market closest to your location.