FEDERAL FUNDING AVAILABLE FOR PROMOTION OF GARDEN STATE AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS

(TRENTON, NJ) ― The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for 2018 United States Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grants.

“We welcome the opportunity to provide this federal funding for the research and promotion of specialty crops, which include fruits, vegetables, trees, plants and flowers,” said New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher. “Organizations may apply now by proposing their projects to creatively support our specialty crop industry.”

Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture, nursery crops and floriculture. Most of New Jersey agriculture falls into the specialty crop category.

To be eligible for a grant, projects must “enhance the competitiveness” of specialty crops and might include, but are not limited to: research, promotion, marketing, nutrition, trade enhancement, food safety, food security, plant health programs, education, “buy local” programs, increased consumption, increased innovation, improved efficiency and reduced costs of distribution systems, environmental concerns and conservation, product development and developing cooperatives.

Download the application at www.nj.gov/agriculture/grants/specialtycropblockgrants.html. The deadline for submitting applications is April 28, 2017.