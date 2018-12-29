GARDENER NEWS NAMES LANDSCAPE ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT AS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Gardener News proudly bestows our 2018 “Person of the Year” to Nelson Lee, for his unwavering dedication to the entire landscaping community in the great Garden State.

We also salute him for the time he takes to raise money for charities, and for being dedicated to creating positive life changes in today’s society.

Lee joined the New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association board of directors in August 2012 and remained a very active and dedicated director through December 2013. He was elected vice president from January 2014 through April 2016. In May of 2016 he was elected as the association’s president, a roll he continues to serve today.

In his leadership role as president, Lee has facilitated new relationships with associations, reinstated more social outings, including bowling night and member mixers, introduced the Budding Contractor award to recognize up and coming companies in the industry, oversaw the Blower Ban lawsuit – the first time a green industry association has sued a town, led the New Jersey Minimum Wage increase legislation opposition by getting 4 associations to join together in fighting the increase, and has worked with several legislators to further a snow legislation bill that prohibits snowplow or de-icing service contract from indemnifying promisee against liability for loss or damage in certain instances.

Gail Woolcott, a contributing writer for the Gardener News and director of operations for the New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association says that it is her honor to support the nomination of Nelson Lee, to be chosen as the 2018 Gardener News Person of the Year. She also says that Lee tirelessly fights for the rights of the landscape and snow contractors of New Jersey. And that professionalism is more than just a word for Lee because he is always volunteering his time by looking for ways to better our members and the industry. His dedication to help the Association fulfill its mission is immeasurable.

The New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association (NJLCA) is a proven resource to the landscape contractor, green industry service provider and supplier as well as the consumer. They are a community of green industry professionals who are dedicated to advancing the integrity, proficiency and continued growth of the landscape industry.

Lee is also a senior leader with the Anthony Robbins Organization. He helps provide vision, inspiration, and resources needed to empower members of our society. Every day he boosts a happier and deeply satisfying way of life to all who come in contact with him.

In his spare time, he raises money for charities through running half-marathons with Crohns & Colitis Foundation and marathons for Team for Kids and biking long distance for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

Lee is the president of Landscapeworks Incorporated, which he founded in 1988 with locations in Hawthorne, Hackensack and Morristown, New Jersey. He is also the president of Landscapeworks Snow and Ice Management, Advanced Mulch Services Inc. and Advanced Hauling, also in New Jersey.

Lee is married with one daughter and enjoys running, cycling and racing automobiles.

This paper now wholeheartedly salutes Nelson Lee for being an experienced community leader with a demonstrated history of working in the consumer services industry. And for caring, being a generous donor to life’s challenges, being skilled in negotiation, business planning, operations management, landscape contracting, and life coaching. Gardener News also solutes him for being dedicated to advancing the integrity, proficiency, profitability and personal growth of the landscape professional.

Whether in the forefront or behind the scenes, Lee constantly provides encouragement, inspiration and practical advice for those who know him personally and for those get a chance to meet him.

This paper also thanks him for his significant contributions for making the world a better place to live.

Gardener News began the annual “Person of the Year” cover story in 2008. Gardener News will annually bestow our “Person of the Year” award to a person who performs exemplary outstanding service to the agricultural, farming, gardening and/or landscaping communities.