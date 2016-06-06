GCA OPENS ‘BEST GARDEN CENTER BATHROOMS’ COMPETITION, ENTRIES DUE JUNE 24

(CLEARWATER, FL) – Garden Centers of America’s (GCA) Best Garden Center Bathroom Awards, now in their sixth year, recognize IGC retailers whose restrooms contribute to the store’s favorable shopping experience. Independent garden centers are encouraged to submit their garden center bathrooms, including, but not limited to, recent renovations and remodels, for this prestigious juried competition. The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. EDT, June 24, 2016. The winner of the top honor, the Gold Award, will receive a plaque and one free registration for next year’s GCA Summer Tour. Other recognitions will include a Silver Award and several Awards of Merit, honored with plaques. To enter the competition, garden centers should send several photos of their store bathrooms, saved in jpeg file format, along with a brief paragraph about the bathrooms, the concept behind the designs and their benefits to the garden center. This information, along with the name of the store and key contact, address, phone and e-mail address, should be e-mailed to BestBathrooms@GardenCentersofAmerica.com.