GOVERNOR MURPHY TO ADDRESS NJDA CONVENTION IN ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy will address the 103rd New Jersey State Agricultural Convention and Trade Show held February 6-8 at the Harrah’s Resort and Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City. Gov. Murphy will address delegates during the New Jersey Agricultural Society Luncheon on Wednesday. The NJDA is presenting the convention in cooperation with the Vegetable Growers Association of New Jersey and Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station.

The 2018 convention and trade show will open Tuesday, February 6, with educational sessions held by the Vegetable Growers Association. Highlights from the program include sessions on high tunnels, direct marketing and agritourism, vine crops, farm brewery crops, new technologies in ag, food safety, alternative crops, farm viability programs, organic agriculture and blueberries. At 4:45 Tuesday afternoon, there will be a buyers’ panel discussion. A full schedule of Vegetable Growers events is available at http://njveggies.org/2018%20VGA%20final%20program%2018-01-08%20No.%2032.pdf

The New Jersey State Agricultural Convention will open on Wednesday, February 7 and will include the Agriculture Address from New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher and remarks by Rutgers University-New Brunswick Chancellor Dr. Deba Dutta on Wednesday morning. New Jersey Senate President Stephen Sweeney will be the keynote speaker at the Joint Agricultural Convention Dinner on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning there will be a panel discussion with various agriculture-related industry representatives, including remarks from George Szczepanski, Director of Business Development, Global Sponsorships and Events, Produce Marketing Association; and Thursday afternoon will feature remarks by Rutgers Dean of Agricultural and Urban Programs Dr. Laura Lawson on Urban Agriculture in New Jersey, and election of two State Board of Agriculture members and one member of the Fish and Game Council.

The trade show will feature vendors and representatives offering a wide range of agricultural products and services.

The New Jersey State Agricultural Convention will take place at the Harrah’s Resort and Waterfront Conference Center, 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ.

For more information about the convention, visit http://www.state.nj.us/agriculture/conventions/2018/index.html