RUTGERS GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE CHAMPIONS PROGRAM

Rutgers Green Infrastructure Champions are key players in implementing green infrastructure as a stormwater management approach town by town. Green Infrastructure Champions will be able to:

•Enhance their knowledge through green infrastructure workshops, seminars, and personal research

•Engage community leaders to adopt green infrastructure as a stormwater management solution by updating ordinances and municipal master plans

•Encourage local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and schools to incorporate green infrastructure in their existing landscaping

•Secure funding for green infrastructure

•Publicize implementation of green infrastructure through social media channels

Here is what we can offer:

•Training on green infrastructure planning and implementation

•Technical support to develop a design for a green infrastructure demonstration project

•Networking opportunities with other Green Infrastructure Champions for mutual support

•Assistance with grant writing and submission

Contact: Marian Glenn (marian.glenn@shu.edu) or Hollie DiMuro (hdimuro@envsci.rutgers.edu) if you are interested in becoming a Green Infrastructure Champion.

See the following schedule and registration link for our first three training sessions! Sign up today! It’s free!

GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE CHAMPIONS TRAINING SESSIONS

Rutgers Cooperative Extension Water Resources Program, Jersey Water Works, and NJ Sea Grant Consortium are hosting the following three initial training sessions:

1. “How to identify green infrastructure projects in your town”

Friday, February 1st from 9:30- 11:30; at the EcoComplex- 1200 Florence Columbus Rd, Bordentown, NJ 08505

This workshop will provide an overview on green infrastructure practices and how to identify sites that can be retrofitted with green infrastructure. The variables that should be considered in selecting the most appropriate green infrastructure practice will be discussed. A green infrastructure site assessment checklist will be provided to all attendees.

2. “Moving from planning to implementation of green infrastructure”

Friday, February 15th from 1:30- 3:30 pm; at the EcoComplex- 1200 Florence Columbus Rd, Bordentown, NJ 08505

The various components of green infrastructure planning will be discussed including tools that can be used to help prepare these plans. The implementation of green infrastructure projects that have been identified through the planning process will be the main focus of this workshop. Leveraging existing projects, building partnerships, writing grants and project costs will be discussed. Lessons learned during implementation will also be covered.

3. “Maintaining green infrastructure practices/projects”

Wednesday, March 6th from 1:30 – 3:30 pm; at the EcoComplex- 1200 Florence Columbus Rd, Bordentown, NJ 08505

The key to long-term success of green infrastructure is maintenance. This workshop will discuss the maintenance requirements for each green infrastructure practice. Model maintenance agreements will be shared and discussed. Cost of maintenance will be covered in the workshop as well.

NOTE: We must have 12 people registered to hold the training session. If we do not have 12 registered, we will look to reschedule.

To register, please visit: http://water.rutgers.edu/ or https://goo.gl/forms/rQtXUQnS80kKA47T2