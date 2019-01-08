KIOTI TRACTOR OPENS DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN CANADA

KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA., has opened a new distribution center in Mississauga, just outside of Toronto, Ont.

The approximately 60,000 square-foot office and distribution space is intended to reduce shipping and delivery times for KIOTI’s Canadian dealers and increase support for end users. Longer term, KIOTI officials say this facility will support the planned growth of KIOTI’s dealer network.

“At KIOTI, we are committed to delivering outstanding service to our growing network of dealers,” said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, KIOTI Tractor Division. “This expansion illustrates that commitment, and will allow us to provide unmatched availability and delivery of products to our Canadian dealer partners and customers.”

This Canadian expansion follows a $13 million, 162,000 sq.-ft. warehouse expansion and nearly 15,000 sq.-ft. office addition to KIOTI’s North American headquarters in Wendell, N.C.

“After 30 years of consistent growth in North America, we are pleased with the progress we have made in 2018 on expanding both our North American headquarters and establishing our new Canadian operation,” said Anna Kim, chief operating officer. “In Canada, specifically, KIOTI seeks to create a positive economic impact on the greater Toronto metro area, which will begin by employing several full-time individuals in the distribution center in the near future.”

For more information about KIOTI and the expansion, visit KIOTI.com.