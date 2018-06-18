LEGISLATION DEDICATING BOG TURTLE AS NEW JERSEY’S STATE REPTILE NOW LAW

Legislation sponsored by Senator Kip Bateman and inspired by students from Princeton designating the endangered bog turtle as the New Jersey State Reptile was signed into law today.

“I am so proud of the successful effort of students at Riverside Elementary and their teacher, Mark Eastburn, to name the bog turtle as New Jersey’s official reptile,” Bateman (R-16) said. “I applaud their political advocacy. Fostering civic engagement at a young age builds academic and social success! Together we will save New Jersey’s bog turtles from extinction.”

Senator Bateman introduced the bill after a group of students and teachers in Princeton began raising awareness of the plight of the bog turtle in New Jersey. The students built a turtle garden at the school and started a campaign to encourage their local officials to protect the bog turtle by naming the creature the New Jersey State Reptile.

Two students involved in the fight to save the bog turtle joined Senator Bateman to testify in support of his bill on March 26 at the Senate State Government Committee hearing. Their teacher, Mark Eastburn, was also in attendance to testify in favor of the legislation and to see it pass the State Senate on April 12, 2018.

The bog turtle, one of the smallest and rarest turtles in North America, is endangered in New Jersey. Previously, the reptile could be found in all but three counties statewide. The US Department of Fish and Wildlife and the NJ DEP have partnered with landowners to preserve bog turtle habitats, recognizing the critical need to protect the turtle from extinction.

Although a majority of states have named a State Reptile, New Jersey had yet to designate one.

“I know that these kids have a bright future ahead of them and I look forward to watching them continue to fight for the causes they believe in,” Bateman added. “Encouraging the next generation to get involved in the legislative process is incredibly important.”