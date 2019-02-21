LIVESTREAM THE USDA 2018 FARM BILL IMPLEMENTATION LISTENING SESSION

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is hosting a listening session on Feb. 26 at 9:00 a.m. for initial input on the 2018 Farm Bill. USDA is seeking public input on the changes to existing programs implemented by the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Risk Management Agency. Each agency will take into account stakeholder input when making discretionary decisions on program implementation.

Deadline for registration to attend the event in person is February 22, 2019. Register at www.farmers.gov/farmbill.

The event will be streamed live on www.farmers.gov/farmbill for those who are unable to attend in person. No registration is required to view the livestream.

Written comments are encouraged by February 22, 2019; additional comments will be accepted through March 1, 2019. To submit comments, go to the Federal eRulemaking Portal at http://www.regulations.gov and search for Docket ID USDA–2019–0001. Follow the online instructions for submitting comments. You may also submit written comments at the listening session. Comments received will be publicly available on www.regulations.gov.