MAPLE SYRUP VALUE OF PRODUCTION NEW RECORD HIGH IN VERMONT

The 2016 Vermont maple syrup value of production totaled $59.7 million, up 28 percent from the previous season and a new record high, according to Gary Keough, State Statistician of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, New England Field Office.

The 2017 Vermont maple syrup production totaled, 1.98 million gallons, second highest production on record. The number of taps is estimated at 5.41 million. This is up 12 percent from the 2016 total and the largest number of taps since 1935. Yield per tap is estimated to be 0.366 gallon, down 11 percent from the previous season. The 2016 Vermont average price per gallon was $30.00, down $3.00 from 2015. The value of production and average price per gallon of the 2017 production will be available in June 2018.

Producers were encouraged to tap earlier this season by the warmer than normal temperatures. The earliest sap flow reported was January 1 in Vermont. On average, the season lasted 46 days, compared with 44 days in 2016.

Vermont’s Ag Secretary, Anson Tebbetts adds “Vermont’s Sugar Makers work hard to make the sweetest natural sugar in the world. We thank the public for including Vermont maple in their morning coffee, pancakes and fresh fruit. Love their support.”

Vermont has led the US in the number of maple taps every year since 1916 and was only outproduced in 1926 and 1918. Vermont typically tapped between 5.5 and 6 million trees prior to 1935 but declined to around 1.5 million in the 1960’s. In 2003 Vermont tapped 2.12 million trees and has been steadly increasing that number to the 5.41 million in 2017. Annual production prior to 1935 was typically between 1 million and 1.4 million gallons. This dropped to around 200,000 to 300,000 gallons in the 1970’s. Since 2003 Vermont’s maple syrup production has increased from around 500,000 gallons to almost 2 million gallons.