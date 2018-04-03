N.J. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OFFERS PROGRAM FOR YOUNG PEOPLE INTERESTED IN ANIMAL AGRICULTURE

The New Jersey Junior Breeder’s Livestock Symposium for children and adults will be held 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 7 at Rutgers University’s Cook Campus Round House in New Brunswick. A wide variety of valuable and interesting agricultural topics will be discussed and there will be many opportunities for hands-on experience.

There will be two morning sessions and two afternoon sessions with the final session of the day being the annual Sheep and Goat Video Contest/Film Festival in the Round House.

The morning will feature sessions on basic horse nutrition, veterinary careers, sheep and goat feeding, genetics, selecting good hay for livestock and learning about different flavors of milk. The afternoon sessions will feature a game of nutrition jeopardy, feed ingredient identification and the new equine science for kids.

For the Sheep and Goat Video Contest/Film Festival, students must be registered for the symposium and must be in grades 4-12 or a freshman in college. Entries must educate the audience on some aspect of sheep and goats; be three minutes or less in length; be the original work of the youth; be created from January-March 2018; and include the names of all youth responsible for the creation of the video in the credits. The makers of the top three videos will receive awards the symposium’s film festival.

The Symposium is sponsored by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA), New Jersey Junior Breeder Program, Rutgers Cooperative Extension and the Department of 4-H Youth Development. It also is sponsored in part by Farm Credit/Northeast AgEnhancement and Hart Agency – Farm Family Insurance.

The New Jersey Junior Breeders’ Fund, a low-interest loan program, offers agricultural education/FFA students and 4-H members the opportunity to advance the breeding of purebred livestock and the production quality of livestock. Loan applicants must be New Jersey residents, have adequate facilities for livestock and be either 4-H members or FFA/agricultural education students.

Also, this year, there will be a Rutgers University Teaching Herd Meet-n-Greet with the farm’s horses from 3 to 5 p.m. The Meet-n-Greet is free and open to the public.

For the full agenda go to http://bit.ly/2HSCLmy