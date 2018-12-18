NATIONAL GARDEN CLUBS AWARD OF EXCELLENCE

National Garden Clubs, Inc., one of the nation’s most-recognized nonprofits and the largest volunteer gardening organization in the world, announces the 2018 winners of its highest honor, the Award of Excellence. The winners, who were recognized at NGC’s 89th annual convention in Philadelphia, PA., include Paul B. Redman, George Longenecker, and Jack Wood.

“Each year, NGC’s Award of Excellence recognizes exceptional individuals, organizations or institutions that have made significant contributions to their communities in such areas as environmental and civic responsibility, conservation or community beautification through gardening projects,” said Nancy Hargroves, president, National Garden Clubs, Inc. “The Award of Excellence is our organization’s highest honor for non-members and by recognizing these deserving recipients from different parts of the nation, NGC hopes to educate and inspire others in communities coast-to-coast.”