NEW GRANT FUNDING AVAILABLE TO ASSIST NEW JERSEY FARMERS INSTALLING FENCING TO PROTECT CROPS ON PRESERVED FARMS

New Jersey Agriculture Secretary Douglas H. Fisher announced that the State Agriculture Development Committee (SADC) is offering for the second year in a row, cost-sharing grants to New Jersey farmers to assist with installing deer fencing on permanently preserved farms to protect against crop losses.

“Deer cause several million dollars in crop losses each year in New Jersey and fencing can be an effective tool to prevent crop damage,” Secretary Fisher said. “This program will provide matching funds to help farmers install fencing to protect their crops while furthering public investment in farmland preservation by helping to maximize agricultural productivity of the land.”

The SADC will provide 50 percent matching grants to eligible farmers for the cost of fencing materials and installation. The maximum grant award is $200 per acre of permanently preserved farmland owned or $20,000 total. The SADC will make at least $740,000 available for the program this fiscal year. The funds will be derived from a portion of the SADC’s state farmland preservation monies that are allocated to promoting stewardship activities on preserved farms.

Applications will be ranked and prioritized for available funding based on criteria including deer density per square mile, crop type to be fenced, hunting status on the farm and adjacent properties, and farmer military status. The ranking system awards additional points to applications from military veteran farmers -those who served any time since September 11, 2001, and were honorably discharged or released to support veterans who are transitioning into careers in agriculture.

An application form and the SADC’s deer fencing policy are available at https://www.state.nj.us/agriculture/sadc/.

Applications must be received by the SADC by November 30, 2018, in order to be considered for grant funding. The deer fencing funding program is subject to appropriation by the Legislature.

The SADC administers New Jersey’s Farmland Preservation Program and promotes innovative approaches to maintaining the viability of agriculture. To date, more than 2,600 farms covering approximately 232,000 acres have been preserved under the State Farmland Preservation Program.