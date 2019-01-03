NEW JERSEY AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY’S LEARNING THROUGH GARDENING SCHOOL GARDENING GRANT

The January 7, 2019 deadline for applying for a 2019 Learning Through Gardening school garden grant is approaching fast!

The Society offers two types of garden grants. A school garden grant is awarded to schools planning to launch a schoolwide gardening program during school hours. The grant provides all the materials necessary to start a garden: raised beds, soil, tools, hoses, and seeds and seedlings for three growing seasons each year. This grant also provides teachers with training both on how to plant and maintain the garden and how to incorporate the garden into the curriculum with lessons in all subjects.

Learning Through Gardening grants are awarded for fruit and vegetable gardens only. While other types of gardens such as sensory, pollinator, and native plant gardens have many benefits, the goal of the New Jersey Agricultural society is to show children how food is grown.

A Learning Through Gardening grant is awarded to schools planning to launch a schoolwide gardening program during school hours. Grants are not awarded to schools that intend to use the garden solely for after-school or club activities.

Grant recipients must assemble a garden management committee of at least six members. This committee must include at least two teachers from different grade levels. Garden committees may also include administrators, additional teachers, custodians, cafeteria managers, and parents.

Grant recipients must plan for the garden to be used by at least two grade levels during the first year, and show plans to expand the garden’s use by an additional grade level in the second year.

Every application must be accompanied by a letter of support from the school principal.

A garden training grant is awarded to schools that either already have a garden and want to learn to use it to teach their core curriculum or to schools that want to revive a neglected garden.

For more information and to download an application please go to the New Jersey Agricultural Society’s website: http://www.njagsociety.org/garden-grants.html.