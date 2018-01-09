NEW YORK APPLE ASSOCIATION NAMED BUSINESS OF THE YEAR BY NEW YORK STATE AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY

New York Apple Association (NYAA) has been named Business of the Year (2018) by the New York State Agricultural Society (NYSAS). The award is presented annually in recognition of quality, leadership and innovation in production agriculture and agribusiness in New York state. NYAA received the award at a ceremony held Thursday, January 4 in Syracuse.

“NYAA is pleased and honored to receive this notable acknowledgment,” said NYAA President & CEO Cynthia Haskins. “To be recognized by the New York State Agricultural Society is one of our Association’s finest highlights and we are proud with gratitude.”

NYAA represents New York’s 700 apple growers and its mission is to promote the state’s apple industry and its prominent place as the second largest apple producing state in the nation.

“This award recognizes qualities New York growers, board members and staff demonstrate daily in their commitment to promoting New York apples,” said NYAA Board Chairman Jason Woodworth of Lamont Fruit Farm, Inc. (District 6 – Orleans County).

NYAA works closely with retailers across the country to promote New York apples, ciders and sauces, offering advertisements, custom promotions and exclusive online content. The association also markets directly to consumers using television, radio, billboards and social media to communicate the distinctive flavor of all New York varieties. Similarly, NYAA’s website – www.nyapplecountry.com — promotes New York farm markets, cideries and ‘you-pick’ operations where New York apples are grown and sold. NYAA also links local apple suppliers to schools and other foodservice operations.

The Business of the Year Award was first awarded in 2001 to Wegman’s Food Markets. Agribusinesses recognized with the award through the years include: Canandaigua Wine, O-At-Ka Dairy Cooperative, Stewart’s Shops, Dairylea Cooperative, Inc. Marshman Farms, I.L. Richer Company, Inc., Nelson Farms at Morrisville State College, Carolina Eastern-Vail, Inc., Cayuga Marketing, Hudson Valley Fresh, Eden Valley Growers, Inc., Chobani, Farm Credit East and Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc.

About New York Apple Association, Inc.

A nonprofit agricultural trade association based in Fishers, N.Y., NYAA represents the state’s commercial apple growers. The association supports profitable growing and marketing of New York apples through increasing demand for apples and apple products, representing the industry at state and federal levels, and serving as the primary information source on New York apple-related matters. For more information, visit www.nyapplecountry.com.