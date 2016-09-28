NORTHEASTERN REGION ORGANIC REPORT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) released the results of the 2015 Certified Organic Survey, which show that 12,818 certified organic farms in the United States sold a total of $6.2 billion in organic products in 2015, up 13 percent from $5.5 billion in 2014. Pennsylvania and New York ranked in the top 10 in organic sales.

Northeastern Region Highlights

Connecticut shows that 59 certified organic farms sold a total of $4.7 million in organic products in 2015, up 27 percent from $3.7 million in 2014.

Maine shows that 476 certified organic farms sold a total of $47.8 million in organic products in 2015, down 12 percent from $54.2 million in 2014.

Maryland shows that 88 certified organic farms sold a total of $13.9 million in organic products in 2015, down 27 percent from $19.0 million in 2014.

Massachusetts shows that 130 certified organic farms sold a total of $30.5 million in organic products in 2015, up 23 percent from $24.8 million in 2014.

New Hampshire shows that 106 certified organic farms sold a total of $18.7 million in organic products in 2015, down 10 percent from $20.8 million in 2014.

New Jersey shows that 75 certified organic farms sold a total of $11.3 million in organic products in 2015, up 45 percent from $7.8 million in 2014.

New York shows that 934 certified organic farms sold a total of $221 million in organic products in 2015, up 34 percent from $164 million in 2014.

Pennsylvania shows that 681 certified organic farms sold a total of $332 million in organic products in 2015, up 6 percent from $313 million in 2014.

Rhode Island shows that 19 certified organic farms sold a total of $474 thousand in organic products in 2015, down 47 percent from $902 thousand in 2014.

The 2015 Certified Organic Survey is a census of all operations identified as having certified organic production. Certified organic farms must meet the standards set out by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service’s (AMS) National Organic Program (NOP) and be certified compliant by an approved agent of NOP. Survey results are available at www.nass.usda.gov/organics