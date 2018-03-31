NORTHEASTERN UNITED STATES PROSPECTIVE PLANTINGS 2018 SUMMARY

Growers intend to plant 88.0 million acres of corn for all purposes in 2018, down 2 percent from last year. If realized this will be the lowest planted acreage since 2015. Planted acreage for 2018 is expected to be down or unchanged from 2017 across most of the major corn-producing States, with the exception of Ohio, which is expecting an increase in acreage from last year. Record high acreage is expected in Nevada and Oregon. Record low acreage is expected in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be down or unchanged in 33 of the 48 estimating States. Acreage decreases of 300,000 acres or more are expected in Kansas, Minnesota, and North Dakota compared with last year.

Area seeded to oats for the 2018 crop year is estimated at 2.72 million acres, up 5 percent from 2017. If realized, United States planted area will be the fourth lowest on record. Record low planted acreage is estimated in California, Oregon, and Texas.

The 2018 winter wheat planted area is estimated at 32.7 million acres, up slightly from both 2017 and the previous estimate. This represents the third lowest planted acreage on record for the United States. States with notable acreage decreases from the previous year are Maryland, Montana, and Oklahoma. States with notable increases from the previous year are Colorado and Kansas. Record low acreage is estimated for Louisiana, Nebraska, Utah, and West Virginia. Of the total acreage, about 23.2 million acres are Hard Red Winter, 5.85 million acres are Soft Red Winter, and 3.64 million acres are White Winter.

Producers intend to seed 2.29 million acres of barley for the 2018 crop year, down 8 percent from the previous year. If realized, seeded area for barley will be the lowest on record for the United States. In Montana, acreage is expected to be down 6 percent from 2017. In North Dakota, planted acreage is expected to decrease by 23 percent from last year.

Producers intend to harvest 53.7 million acres of all hay in 2018, down less than 1 percent from 2017. If realized, this will represent the second lowest total hay harvested area since 1908, only behind 2016. Producers in Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota are optimistic about harvesting more acres than last year to replenish reduced stocks resulting from a dry 2017 production cycle. Meanwhile, the Southeastern States are planning to harvest fewer acres than in 2017. Record lows for all hay harvested area are expected in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin in 2018.

Growers intend to plant 89.0 million acres in 2018, down 1 percent from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage intentions are down or unchanged in 20 of the 31 estimating States. Decreases of 100,000 acres or more are anticipated in Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Ohio. If realized, the planted area in Indiana, Kentucky, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin will be the largest on record.

Source: USDA/NASS