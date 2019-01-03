REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR 2019 MID-ATLANTIC NURSERY TRADE SHOW

The Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show (MANTS), returning to Baltimore again this January for their 49th annual event, has announced that registration is now open for the 2019 show. Green industry companies and businesses interested in exhibiting or attending The Masterpiece of Trade Shows™ may register online at www.MANTS.com.

MANTS 2019 will be held from January 9 – 11 at the Baltimore Convention Center. The premier green industry marketplace will once again bring together close to 1,000 vendors from across the country and around the world, making it one of the largest trade shows in the country serving the horticulture industry. MANTS is where the industry comes to buy, shop, meet, see and be seen every January.

“Simply put, MANTS means business…,” says Vanessa Finney, Executive Vice President of MANTS. “We have no classes, speakers, or professional certification tests, all education at MANTS takes place on the show floor between buyer and seller, face-to-face. We are truly exhibitor focused and attendee driven. Our team is grateful for and humbled by the continued popularity of the show; we look forward to seeing old friends, welcoming new faces, and seeing all of the new plants, products and more that will be on display in January.”

In an effort to enhance the already outstanding variety of products, goods and services available, MANTS anticipates welcoming about 100 new exhibiting companies to the show floor this year, underscoring the fact that MANTS means business.

In 2018, MANTS welcomed more than 11,565 registrants to the Baltimore Convention Center, the largest number of registrants since 2008. These horticulture-loving professionals had the opportunity to visit 963 exhibiting companies, spread throughout more than 1,536 booths. The exhibiting companies and event attendees hailed from 46 states and 15 total countries – all of whom represented a wide variety of products, services and trends on the show floor.

For all those interested in attending or exhibiting, please find more details and registration information at www.MANTS.com.

Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show (MANTS):

The Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show, MANTS, is known as the Masterpiece of Trade Shows TM and is sponsored by the State Nursery and Landscape Associations of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. MANTS is the place industry leaders gather every January because MANTS means business. The show covers over 300,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space at the Baltimore Convention Center and draws exhibiting companies and attendees from throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. MANTS 2019 is scheduled for January 9-11 at the Baltimore Convention Center. For the latest information visit wwwmants.com or call us at (410) 296-6959.