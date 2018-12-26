SOUTHERN NURSERY ASSOCIATION’S SIDNEY B. MEADOWS FUND ANNOUNCES BRYSON L. JAMES SCHOLARSHIP

The Sidney B. Meadows Scholarship Fund, created in 1989 by the Southern Nursery Association (SNA), is announcing a newly named scholarship to honor Dr. Bryson L. James. Dr. James, who not only served as Director of Horticultural Research for the SNA and coordinator of the annual conference and editor of the Annual Proceedings for 37 years, but was active in the SNA Research Conference for nearly 50 years. Dr. James passed away in 2017.

The Sidney B. Meadows Board voted to establish the named fund in honor of Dr. James to build a perpetual scholarship to be awarded in his name. Marc Teffeau, newly-elected President of the Sidney B. Meadows Scholarship Endowment Fund, said, “Very few individuals have impacted horticultural research in the southeast as much as Bryson. His efforts will have an influence throughout our industry for decades to come. The naming of a scholarship in his honor will be a permanent reminder of his work and love for our industry.”

The SNA Research Conference features a student research competition also named for Dr. James. The Bryson L. James Student Research Competition provides an opportunity for graduate and undergraduate students to present their latest research results, hone their communication skills and compete for cash awards. These students historically demonstrate strong academic and research ability and move forward in the industry to make outstanding contributions.

Created in 1989 by the Southern Nursery Association (SNA), The Sidney B. Meadows Scholarship Endowment Fund is a 501 (c) 3 corporation providing scholarships to students who are residents of the sixteen southeastern states SNA represents – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia – pursuing a career in horticulture. The scholarship is dedicated to one of the most honored horticultural leaders, the late Sidney B. Meadows, a Past President of the Southern Nursery Association, who was an avid supporter of student scholarships and believed that providing aid for students was an important way to ensure the growth and development of all facets of the industry. The fund derives its income from individual and corporate contributions and is governed by the Sidney B. Meadows Scholarship Endowment Fund board of directors.

To date, the fund has awarded a total of $522,000. The fund’s current assets are now more than $850,000. Seven named funds have been pledged: The Larry D. Edwards Fund, the Dr. James & Faye Foret Fund, the Richard J. “Dick” Hackney Fund, Sr. Fund, the Lee C. Howell Fund, the Arthur A. “Buck” Jones Fund, the Art & Millie Lancaster Fund, and the Robert L. VanLandingham Fund. The financial support offered by the fund has allowed many students the opportunity to begin or continue to work toward their educational goals.

An application for 2019 scholarships is available online at www.sbmef.org. Those interested in receiving scholarship information or the latest fund news can subscribe to the automated information system on the fund’s website.

The Sidney B. Meadows Scholarship Endowment Fund believes in supporting our horticultural students. To donate, please make your check payable to:

Sidney B. Meadows Scholarship Endowment Fund

PO Box 801513

Acworth, GA 30101

Establishing a named fund is a wonderful memorial for a loved one or a great way to bring recognition to your firm’s support of the industry. To initialize a named fund, you must begin with a minimum pledge of $30,000 and an initial payment of $5,000, with payments of $5,000 annually over a five-year period. We will announce the creation of the new fund (if desired) and solicit contributions through promotional materials and/or direct mail.

Please feel free to give us a call to discuss donation options or to establish a named fund to recognize a person or company, or as a memorial for a loved one. For more information on named funds, see below.

For more information on the Sidney B. Meadows Scholarship Endowment Fund, scholarship information, or creating a named fund, forward your inquiry to PO Box 801513, Acworth, GA 30101, 678.813.1880, info@sbmsef.org or visit www.sbmsef.org.