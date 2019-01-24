SPOTTED LANTERNFLY BASICS: WEBINAR ANNOUNCEMENT

A new webinar series is being developed to provide information on spotted lanternfly, an invasive pest that has been found to feed on 70 species of plants in both the agricultural and urban segments of the northeastern United States. The spotted lanternfly is an excellent hitchhiker and moves primarily through human movement, giving it the potential to show up anywhere in the United States. It is important to know how to properly identify this pest and report its sighting.
Each webinar will be one hour in length and cover:
Overview of spotted lanternfly biology and identification
Overview of hosts
Monitoring and management strategies
Regulatory update
While the content may be relevant to audiences throughout the Northeast, management practices covered will be specific to New York.
Participants will be encouraged to ask questions.
Co-presented by the NYS IPM Program, NYS Dept. of Agriculture and Markets, and the Northeastern IPM Center.
Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Hops, Berry, and Vegetable Growers
February 26, 2019, 10:00 AM
Tim Weigle, Grape and Hops IPM Specialist, NYS IPM Program
Juliet Carroll, Fruit IPM Coordinator, NYS IPM Program
Laura McDermott, Small Fruit and Vegetable Specialist, Eastern New York Commercial Horticulture
Ethan Angell, NYS Dept. of Agriculture and Markets
Registration link: https://cornell.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ONViZLocSBCOKIv-sjoZVg
Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Grape and Apple Industries
February 26, 2019, 1:00 PM
Tim Weigle, Grape and Hops IPM Specialist, NYS IPM Program
Juliet Carroll, Fruit IPM Coordinator, NYS IPM Program
Ethan Angell, NYS Dept. of Agriculture and Markets
Registration link: https://cornell.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d_3KfxQ9SuKHyhk6pM7NCA
Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Christmas Tree Growers
March 4, 2019, 10:00 AM
Elizabeth Lamb, Ornamentals IPM Coordinator, NYS IPM Program
Brian Eshenaur, Ornamentals IPM Specialist, NYS IPM Program
Ethan Angell, NYS Dept. of Agriculture and Markets
Dan Gilrein, Entomology, Suffolk County CCE
Registration link: https://cornell.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7eehVeBvSBOgM3aTXOtaew
Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Nursery, Greenhouse, and Landscape Industries
March 4, 2019, 1:00 PM
Dan Gilrein, Entomology, Suffolk County CCE
Elizabeth Lamb, Ornamentals IPM Coordinator, NYS IPM Program
Brian Eshenaur, Ornamentals IPM Specialist, NYS IPM Program
Ethan Angell, NYS Dept. of Agriculture and Markets
Registration link: https://cornell.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u5mYQOHMSESWFcNoftt2Nw