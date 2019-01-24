SPOTTED LANTERNFLY BASICS: WEBINAR ANNOUNCEMENT

A new webinar series is being developed to provide information on spotted lanternfly, an invasive pest that has been found to feed on 70 species of plants in both the agricultural and urban segments of the northeastern United States. The spotted lanternfly is an excellent hitchhiker and moves primarily through human movement, giving it the potential to show up anywhere in the United States. It is important to know how to properly identify this pest and report its sighting.

Each webinar will be one hour in length and cover:

Overview of spotted lanternfly biology and identification

Overview of hosts

Monitoring and management strategies

Regulatory update

While the content may be relevant to audiences throughout the Northeast, management practices covered will be specific to New York.

Participants will be encouraged to ask questions.

Co-presented by the NYS IPM Program, NYS Dept. of Agriculture and Markets, and the Northeastern IPM Center.

Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Hops, Berry, and Vegetable Growers

February 26, 2019, 10:00 AM

Tim Weigle, Grape and Hops IPM Specialist, NYS IPM Program

Juliet Carroll, Fruit IPM Coordinator, NYS IPM Program

Laura McDermott, Small Fruit and Vegetable Specialist, Eastern New York Commercial Horticulture

Ethan Angell, NYS Dept. of Agriculture and Markets

Registration link: https://cornell.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ONViZLocSBCOKIv-sjoZVg

Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Grape and Apple Industries

February 26, 2019, 1:00 PM

Tim Weigle, Grape and Hops IPM Specialist, NYS IPM Program

Juliet Carroll, Fruit IPM Coordinator, NYS IPM Program

Ethan Angell, NYS Dept. of Agriculture and Markets

Registration link: https://cornell.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d_3KfxQ9SuKHyhk6pM7NCA

Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Christmas Tree Growers

March 4, 2019, 10:00 AM

Elizabeth Lamb, Ornamentals IPM Coordinator, NYS IPM Program

Brian Eshenaur, Ornamentals IPM Specialist, NYS IPM Program

Ethan Angell, NYS Dept. of Agriculture and Markets

Dan Gilrein, Entomology, Suffolk County CCE

Registration link: https://cornell.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7eehVeBvSBOgM3aTXOtaew

Spotted Lanternfly Basics for Nursery, Greenhouse, and Landscape Industries

March 4, 2019, 1:00 PM

Dan Gilrein, Entomology, Suffolk County CCE

Elizabeth Lamb, Ornamentals IPM Coordinator, NYS IPM Program

Brian Eshenaur, Ornamentals IPM Specialist, NYS IPM Program

Ethan Angell, NYS Dept. of Agriculture and Markets

Registration link: https://cornell.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u5mYQOHMSESWFcNoftt2Nw