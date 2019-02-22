STIHL INC. MARKS MANUFACTURING MILESTONE WITH 75 MILLIONTH UNIT BUILT IN AMERICA*

STIHL Inc., U.S. affiliate of the global STIHL group, announced the production of its 75 millionth powerhead at the company’s headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va.

“As we enter our 45th year of manufacturing operations in Virginia Beach, we are proud to mark the output of our 75 millionth unit,” said Lorraine Wagner, vice president of operations at STIHL Inc. “This milestone is a tribute to both modern manufacturing in the U.S. and to our employees who uphold the STIHL standards of quality and commitment to excellence.”

STIHL is known worldwide for products with innovative technology and outstanding performance. STIHL established its American operations in Virginia Beach in 1974, and STIHL Inc. has evolved from assembling a single model of chain saw to manufacturing more than 80 different models in its cutting-edge, highly automated operation. STIHL Inc. produces a variety of gasoline- and battery-powered handheld outdoor power equipment, including chain saws, trimmers, hedge trimmers and blowers.

STIHL products are distributed through a two-step distribution model, delivering products to customers through 11 regional branches and distributors which serve a nationwide network of more than 9,000 authorized local STIHL dealers. Manufacturing excellence, a robust distribution network and superior quality products have enabled STIHL to remain the number one selling brand of gasoline-powered handheld outdoor power equipment in America**, as well as the number one selling brand of chain saws in the world.

“From the first unit built in 1974 to today’s milestone, our operations continue to improve year over year to meet our customers’ demand for quality products,” said Bjoern Fischer, president of STIHL Inc. “Delivering this 75 millionth unit highlights how vertical integration and the latest technologies enable us to maximize quality, reduce costs and remain competitive in today’s global market.”

*A majority of STIHL gasoline-powered units sold in the United States are built in the United States from domestic and foreign parts and components.**”Number one selling brand” is based on syndicated Irwin Broh Research as well as independent consumer research of 2009-2017 U.S. sales and market share data for the gasoline-powered handheld outdoor power equipment category combined sales to consumers and commercial landscapers.

