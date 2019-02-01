TORO INTRODUCES A NEW LEGEND IN WALK GREENSMOWERS, THE ALL-NEW GREENSMASTER® 1000 SERIES

Toro is proud to announce the launch of the all-new Greensmaster® 1000 Series fixed-head walk greens mowers. This revolutionary new series of fixed-head greensmowers, with several patent-pending features, was designed to eliminate variability in the walk mowing process by integrating operators of all sizes and skill levels to work in harmony with the machine. Ultimately, the desired result was to improve the operator experience and deliver the most consistent quality-of-cut and playability for golfers on each and every green.

A number of operator-centric features have been integrated into the new line to improve cut quality and consistency. For instance, the innovative telescoping loop handle can be easily adjusted to comfortably accommodate operators of varying heights. The simple adjustment simultaneously helps to deliver a more consistent cut, while reducing operator fatigue. Handle isolation mounts give the cutting units consistent contact with the ground throughout the mowing process, eliminating even the slightest variability in the height-of-cut that can occur because of variations in handle pressure or differing operator strides.

The new bail design combines safety and operational control. New operator controls, in conjunction with a shorter distance between the roller and drum, deliver significantly more precise handling in turns as well as more consistent performance on greens with modest undulations. Other exciting features include the new Edge Series™ reels for a crisp, close, precise cut, an easy-to-reach knob for adjusting the clip rate and flexibility to choose between 8, 11, and 14 blade cutting units. These and several other newly integrated features on the Greensmaster 1000 Series mowers contribute to the outstanding after-cut appearance that customers have come to expect from Toro.

“This new series of fixed-head walk greens mowers takes cutting performance to an all-new level,” said Helmut Ullrich, Toro senior product marketing manager. “We started from the ground up in the development of these machines, and we are excited that this solution helps courses deliver the best playing experience available.”

Another key focus during the development of the new Greensmaster 1000 Series was to save time and money by minimizing and simplifying maintenance. Several features contribute to a lower overall cost of ownership. For example, it now takes only minutes to replace an entire cutting unit or engine assembly. From the modular design for easy repair and replacement of key components to the ability of each unit to backlap directly using transport wheels, the entire maintenance process is streamlined to maximize uptime without sacrificing performance.

The all-new Greensmaster 1000 Series models are powered by Honda® GX120 engines*, and are available in a variety of standard cutting widths, including:

Greensmaster 1018, featuring an 18-inch (45.7 cm) cutting width

Greensmaster 1021, featuring a 21-inch (53.3 cm) cutting width

Greensmaster 1026, featuring a 26-inch (66 cm) cutting width

The Greensmaster 1000 Series fixed-head walk greensmowers will be on display at the Golf Industry Show in Booth #4337 and available for purchase in spring 2019. To learn more, visit toro.com or contact a local Toro distributor.

*All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.