TREE PLANTINGS SCHEDULED IN PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS TOWNSHIP IN MORRIS COUNTY TO COMMEMORATE ARBOR DAY

(TRENTON, N.J.) ― On Friday, April 29, at 11 a.m., the Department of Environmental Protection’s State Forestry Services will join Parsippany-Troy Hills Township and the New Jersey Community Forestry Council to plant trees in observance of Arbor Day, and to recognize communities and people around the state for their dedication to New Jersey’s trees.

The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills was chosen to host New Jersey’s Arbor Day event in honor of the community’s 40th year as a Tree City USA. To commemorate Arbor Day, one eastern white pine tree and one American elm tree will be planted in Veterans Memorial Park to honor the community’s Tree USA accomplishment and to celebrate forestry in New Jersey’s rich forest heritage.

The event will take place at Veterans Memorial Park at Route 46 East and Vail Road in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township, in Morris County.