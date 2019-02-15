USDA ANNOUNCES 2019 AGRICULTURAL OUTLOOK FORUM

Registration is now open for the 95th annual Agricultural Outlook Forum (AOF), the largest annual meeting of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This two-day event will take place on Feb. 21-22, 2019, at the Crystal Gateway Marriott Hotel in Arlington, Va.

This year’s forum, which is being held under the theme “Growing Locally, Selling Globally,” highlights current issues and trends affecting agricultural production and global markets. It offers a platform for exchanging ideas, information and best practices among producers, processors, policymakers, government officials, and non-governmental organizations, both domestic and foreign. Concurrent sessions will explore topics such as global trade trends, innovations in agriculture, developments in animal and crop biotechnology, frontiers in conservation, and outlooks for food and commodity markets. An exhibit hall will showcase resources from USDA agencies and private organizations. Last year, nearly 1,600 stakeholders attended the forum.

“Agricultural business, research, and policy are constantly evolving,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “It is very important to get our public and private stakeholders together to make connections, share knowledge, and highlight innovations in addressing current and future challenges to agriculture.”

Speakers at the 2019 forum will include U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and other senior USDA officials; guest speakers from the agricultural sector; and plenary sessions with agricultural industry leaders. USDA Chief Economist Robert Johansson will present the 2019 Economic Outlook for Agriculture.

For all Registration-related inquiries, please call 703-925-9455, x113 or toll free 1-844-430-7073, x113