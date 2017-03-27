USDA ANNOUNCES MEETING FOR THE NATIONAL ORGANIC STANDARDS BOARD, INVITES PUBLIC COMMENTS

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) ― The National Organic Standards Board (NOSB) will hold a public meeting in Denver, Colo., April 19-21, 2017.

The board meeting provides a forum for the organic community to provide input on issues concerning organic production and processing. During the meeting, which is open to the public, the board will address several petitions about changes to the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances. The agenda of topics and current proposals are available on the meeting webpage at www.ams.usda.gov/event/nosb-spring-2017-meeting-denver-co. The meeting will take place at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court Pl., Denver, CO, 80202; 1-888-627-8405.

The NOSB is accepting public comments in advance of the meeting. Written comments on the proposals can be submitted until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on March 30, 2017, at www.regulations.gov.

The public is invited to provide oral comments during one of two sessions – at the meeting or during a webinar. The webinar will be held on April 13, 2017, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Eastern. Those interested in speaking at the meeting to provide oral comments must sign up in advance no later than March 30, 2017. Additional information can be found on the meeting webpage. Registration is not required to attend the meeting, only to provide oral comments.

The NOSB is a Federal advisory committee of organic community and stakeholder representatives established by the Organic Foods Production Act of 1990 and operating under provisions of the Federal Advisory Committee Act. It is administered through AMS. The board recommends whether substances should be allowed or prohibited in organic production or handling, assists in developing standards for substances to be used in organic production, and advises the Secretary of Agriculture on other aspects of the organic regulations.

Twice a year, the board convenes to listen to public comments, discuss specific items pertaining to organic agriculture, and vote on recommendations for the USDA’s National Organic Program (NOP) to consider. Currently, the NOSB has six subcommittees that report to the full board working on various topics of interest to the NOP. The subcommittees are: 1) Compliance, Accreditation, and Certification; 2) Crops; 3) Handling; 4) Livestock; 5) Materials/Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO); and 6) Policy Development.

To receive further information about the meeting or to request copies of available materials, please contact Michelle Arsenault, National Organic Standards Board, USDA-AMS-NOP, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Room 2646-So., Mail Stop 0268, Washington, D.C. 20250-0268; Phone: (202) 720-3252; nosb@ams.usda.gov.