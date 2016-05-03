USDA NASS 2015 FLORICULTURE CROP HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE NORTHEASTERN REGION

Value of All Production: The 2015 wholesale value of floriculture crops in the 4 program states of the Northeastern Region (MD, NJ, NY, and PA) is up 10 percent from the 2014 valuation, according to King Whetstone, Director of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Northeastern Regional Field Office. The total crop value at wholesale for the 4 program States in the Northeastern Region, for all growers with $10,000 or more in sales, is estimated at $690 million for 2015, compared with $628 million for 2014. New Jersey continues to be the leading State in the region, with crops valued at $203 million. Pennsylvania, the next largest producer, is up 14 percent from the prior year to $194 million in wholesale value.

Number of Producers: The number of producers with operations having $10,000 or more in sales for 2015, at 1,768, is up 8 percent in the 4 States, compared with the 2014 count of 1,633.

Area Used for Production: In the Northeastern Region 4-State program, total covered area for floriculture crop production was 76 million square feet, for operations with $10,000 or more in sales. This is down 2 percent from the 2014 area of 77 million square feet.

Total Wholesale Value: The total wholesale value of floriculture crops sold by operations with $100,000 or more of sales in the Northeastern Region’s 4-State program is $638 million for 2015, up 8 percent from the 2014 total. These operations account for 93 percent of the total value of $690 million in floriculture crops, but comprise only 34 percent of all producers.

Number of Producers: The number of producers with sales of $100,000 or more totaled 607 for 2015, down 5 percent from the 642 producers counted in 2014.

About the Survey: The Commercial Floriculture Survey is conducted annually by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) in 15 states. It is a “census” of all known operations with more than $10,000 in floriculture sales. For operations with more than $100,000 in sales, detailed data is collected about specific varieties.

All values in the following tables are wholesale equivalent value of sales; they were derived by multiplying the average wholesale price by the total quantity sold. Data summarized in the tables showing grower numbers and growing area represent all growers having sales of $10,000 or more.

The results of the survey are available to the public. Associations use these statistics when working with policy makers at the state and national levels. University extension specialists justify research grants and other activities with statistics that describe the size and importance of the industry in each state. Banks and other lending institutions often use the data when evaluating loan applications. Individual producer data is kept strictly confidential and used only in combination with other reports to prepare state and national statistics. Individual information is exempted from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.

The Northeast Region was represented in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania for the purposes of this survey. Fifteen states were included in the national release.

Source: USDA NASS