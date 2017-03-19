USDA NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR VENDORS FOR 2017 USDA FARMERS MARKET

The U. S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is accepting applications from farmers, growers, and other producers for its 2017 farmers market season opening on Friday, May 5, 2017. The USDA Farmers Market is located in the parking lot outside USDA Headquarters on the corner of Independence Avenue and 12th St, S.W., in Washington, DC.

The USDA Farmers Market season runs May 5 through October 27, and is open to the public every Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Farmers, growers and producers located in the Chesapeake Bay region (Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia) and preferably within a 200-mile radius of the District of Columbia are encouraged to apply.

USDA does not charge a fee to vendors who participate. Instead, vendors are required to commit to supporting the USDA gleaning/food recovery initiative. Interested vendors can apply to participate in the market online at ManageMyMarket.com. Applications will be accepted through March 28, 2017.

AMS has managed the USDA Farmers Market for the past 22 years, creating a gathering place for USDA and its neighbors from area employees, Ward 2 residents and visitors to the National Mall. The USDA Farmers Market also provides a great business opportunity for entrepreneurs.

Seating and picnic blankets are available in the adjacent USDA People’s Garden. Music and educational classes are offered weekly free of charge. Dogs are allowed on leash. Shoppers can use a variety of payment options, including electronic benefits such as SNAP, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (NFMNP) coupons. Sign language interpreters are on-site each week in the information tent.

More information, including the 2017 vendor application form and USDA Farmers Market Guidelines, is available at https://www.ams.usda.gov/about-ams/programs-offices/usda-farmers-market or by calling 202-690-1300. Completed applications and all required documentation are due by midnight Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 28, 2017