USDA SURVEY TO FOCUS ON IRRIGATION

Water is a source of life and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is giving Northeastern Region farmers and ranchers a chance to report on their stewardship of this precious resource. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct the 2018 Irrigation and Water Management Survey, formerly called the Farm and Ranch Irrigation Survey, to gauge on-farm water use and irrigation practices.

“This survey provides the only comprehensive information on irrigation activities and water use and Northeastern producers themselves stand to benefit the most from this survey,” said Northeastern Regional Director King Whetstone. “By providing comprehensive information on irrigation activities and water use on their farms, producers will help in the development of improved technology, better equipment and more efficient water use practices.”

The survey will also include an additional focus on nursery and horticultural operations. NASS will collect information about irrigation water use during 2018, including application methods, equipment, facilities, expenditures, crop acreage and yield.

The 2018 Irrigation and Water Management Survey will be mailed on January 3, 2019. Please respond online, by mail, or telephone by February 15, 2019. The 2018 Irrigation and Water Management Survey, a follow on to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, will only be mailed to those producers who indicated irrigation in the 2017 Census of Agriculture. As part of the Census program, the irrigation survey participation is mandatory with accordance to U.S. law.

As is the case with all NASS surveys, information provided by respondents is protected by law. Survey results will be available November 13, 2019 online at http://www.nass.usda.gov.

For more information about the 2018 Irrigation and Water Management Survey, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office 1-800-498-1518 or visit https://www.nass.usda.gov/AgCensus/index.php .