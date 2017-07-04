USDA TO COLLECT ONION, STRAWBERRY & ASPARAGUS PRODUCTION DATA

During the next several weeks, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct the New York Onion and Strawberry Grower Inquiry, and the New Jersey Asparagus Grower Inquiry. The agency will survey nearly 400 onion and strawberry operations in New York and about 60 asparagus operations in New Jersey.

NASS conducts the Asparagus Survey once yearly and the Onion and Strawberry Survey twice a year; a forecast in August and at end of season in November to obtain the acreage, production, and value of sales. “When growers respond to these surveys, they provide essential information that helps us determine the prospective production and supply of these commodities in the United States for the 2017 crop year. Everyone who relies on agriculture for their livelihoods is interested in the results,” explained King Whetstone, Director of NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office.

NASS gathers the data for these surveys online, by mail, over the phone and through in-person interviews. Growers provide information on crop acreage, production, and value of sales. NASS will compile and analyze the survey information and publish the results in a series of USDA reports.

“NASS safeguards the privacy of all responses and publishes only state- and national-level data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified,” stated Whetstone. “We recognize this is a hectic time for farmers and ranchers, but the information they provide helps U.S. agriculture remain viable and capable. I urge them to respond to these surveys and thank them for their cooperation.”