USDA TO CONDUCT FLORICULTURE SURVEY

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct the Commercial Floriculture Survey in 17 major floriculture production states in the U.S. In the Northeastern region, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania will be included in the survey. From now until February 28, 2019, growers will be asked to provide information on production area, sales of floriculture commodities, and the number of agricultural workers on their operation.

“The information obtained through this survey will help identify State and National trends in areas such as new product development and changing production practices, so that growers can make vital business decisions and evaluate the results of the growing season,” said King Whetstone, director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office.

“By participating in the survey, floriculture growers ensure that NASS can provide accurate data on floriculture production, thereby enabling USDA and the industry to be more responsive to domestic and international markets and consumer needs,” Whetstone explained.

NASS will compile and analyze the survey information and publish the results in May 2019 in the Floriculture Crops report.

As with all NASS surveys, the information respondents provide is confidential by law. “NASS safeguards the privacy of all responses and publishes only State- and National-level data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified,” stated Whetstone.