USDA TO MEASURE BEE AND HONEY PRODUCTION AND COLONY LOSS

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will be collecting information about the honey industry. The Bee Production and Loss, Bee and Honey Inquiry, and Quarterly Colony Loss surveys will be conducted over the period of November 2017 through February of 2018. These surveys collect information about colony inventory and loss, honey production and sales, and production expenses from approximately 2,500 growers in the Northeastern region of the United States.

“The information from these surveys directly impacts our region’s beekeepers and honey producers,” said King Whetstone, director of the USDA’s NASS, Northeastern Regional Field Office. “Keepers and producers can use the survey results when making business plans and marketing decisions and to review average commodity prices in their area. Cooperative Extension uses the data to provide needed outreach and education and State Departments and Agencies of Agriculture use the information to set insurance values.”

In these surveys, NASS asks participants to answer a variety of questions about their colonies, honey production and expenses. For their convenience, survey participants have the option to respond online. As with all NASS surveys, information provided by respondents is confidential by law. NASS safeguards the confidentiality of all responses and publishes only State and National level data, ensuring that no individual producer or operation can be identified.

NASS will compile, analyze, and publish survey results in the March Annual Honey report.