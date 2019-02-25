USDA TO MEASURE CASH RENT RATES

Beginning in February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will contact farmers and ranchers to gather land rental rate information for the Cash Rents and Leases survey. The results of this survey will serve as a valuable decision-making tool for farmers, ranchers and other landowners and will help shape negotiations for 2019 rental agreements.

“This brief survey is our only source of county cash rental rates,” said King Whetstone, director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office. “By responding, producers help the farming community and ensure USDA bases its decisions on the most accurate data.” NASS will publish average cash rental rates at National, State and county levels for non-irrigated cropland, irrigated cropland, and pastureland on September 10, 2019.

More than 15,000 farmers will receive the survey forms. NASS offers the option of responding online via a secure Internet connection. Later in 2019, NASS representatives will begin calling and visiting landowners who have not yet responded.

“We guarantee confidentiality of all individual information, regardless of the response method participants choose, as required by federal law,” Whetstone said. “NASS will combine your responses with your fellow producers nationwide, providing the only accurate and comprehensive estimate of U.S. average rent and lease rates.”

For more information about the Cash Rents and Leases survey, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at (717) 787-3904. All NASS reports and data are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.