USDA TO MEASURE CHEMICAL USAGE ON VEGETABLES IN KEY NORTHEASTERN STATES

Beginning in October, interviewers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will visit nearly 600 vegetable growers in the northeastern states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York in order to gather information for the Vegetable Chemical Use Survey.

The survey will collect information on pesticides and fertilizers used, acres treated and rates applied to more than 20 vegetable crops. In addition to PA, NY & NJ, vegetable growers in 18 other states will also hear from NASS, as the agency collects comprehensive U.S. vegetable production practices information.

“Participation in the Vegetable Chemical Use Survey is vital to all participants in this key agricultural sector. Responses from vegetable growers will help ensure that chemicals critical to crop production remain available on the market,” said King Whetstone, director of the NASS, Northeastern Regional Field Office.

The results of this survey will help inform food safety policies with accurate data on pesticide use and other pest management practices used by vegetable growers across the nation. Growers can use the data to compare their own practices with aggregated data from growers in their state and the nation.

Survey results will be published in NASS’s online database, Quick Stats, in August 2019.