USDA TO MEASURE FINANCIAL HEALTH OF AMERICAN FARMS

Starting May 22, 2017, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact farmers and ranchers across the nation to conduct the Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS I) screener.

“ARMS I identifies farm operations for inclusion in the subsequent ARMS II or ARMS III projects. This short and important survey will identify a small, but representative sample of farmers, in order to better understand the current financial state of U.S. agriculture,” said

King Whetstone, Director of the Northeastern Regional Field Office. “Participation in ARMS is so important because government and agricultural leaders use the information needed to make sound decisions that impact the future of farmers, their families, their businesses and their communities.”

In an effort to obtain the most accurate data, NASS will reach out to over 100,000 producers nationwide, including more than 2,400 in the Northeast. ARMS is a multi-phase program, beginning with a screening survey in May 2017 and another phase during the winter. The screening phase (ARMS 1) identifies in-business, in-scope, multiple operating arrangements, as well as operations having commodities of interest for ARMS Phases 2 and 3. In the Northeast, this year’s commodities of interest are wheat and soybeans.

Your response is important to help ensure farms in your state are accurately represented in the survey results. “Farm organizations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, other government agencies, members of Congress, and state and local officials use the collective information from ARMS to answer questions and make important decisions concerning the economic viability of American agriculture, the rural economy and other emerging issues,” explained Whetstone.

As with all NASS surveys, information provided by respondents is confidential by law. NASS safeguards the confidentiality of all responses, ensuring no individual respondent or operation can be identified.

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at 1-800-498-1518.