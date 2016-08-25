USDA TO MEASURE SMALL GRAIN PRODUCTION

(HARRISBURG, PA) – During the first two weeks of September, growers of small grains around the country will receive survey forms from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). The agency is taking an in-depth look into the 2016 production and supply of small grains, which include wheat, oats, barley, and rye.

“The small grains industry is an important component of the Northeast’s agriculture and it is crucial for us to have accurate data about this key sector,” said NASS Northeastern Regional Director, King Whetstone. “We will contact more than 4,000 producers across the 11 Northeastern states to accurately measure 2016 acreage, yield, and production for small grains. The data collected from this survey will also help set small grain acreage and production estimates at the county level.”

NASS will contact survey participants to gather information on their 2016 production and the quantities of wheat, barley, and oats stored on farm, as well as old crop corn and soybean stored on farm. As an alternative to mailing the survey back, to help save both time and money, growers will have the option to respond to the survey online. The farmers who have not responded by August 30th will receive a phone call from a NASS-trained enumerator who will help them fill out the survey form.

As with all NASS surveys, information provided by respondents is confidential by law. NASS safeguards the privacy of all responses and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.

Survey results will be published in several reports, including the annual Small Grains Summary and the quarterly Grain Stocks report, both to be released on September 30. These and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov. For more information call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at 1-800-498-1518.