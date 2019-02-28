2019 “OUR WINNING GREEN SPACE” CONTEST NOW OPEN

Nominate Your Park, Playing Field or Public Green Space for a Chance to Earn a Free Renovation and a Professional Mower Package

Project EverGreen, in partnership with Exmark Manufacturing, the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) and The Foundation for Safer Athletic Fields for Everyone (SAFE), join forces for the third annual “Our Winning Green Space” contest.

Municipal parks and recreation departments, public works departments, and non-profit agencies may enter the contest for a chance at winning a top-of-the-line Exmark commercial mower package including Lazer Z X-Series zero-turn and Commercial 30 walk-behind mowers – valued at approximately $15,000 – as well as a “Healthy Turf. Healthy Kids.”™ (HTHK) playing field or park renovation project.

The entry process requires an essay and photos explaining why the city deserves the new equipment and renovated playing field. Entrants must explain how the prize will assist the community in maintaining a healthier, safer area for kids to play. Submissions may be entered at ProjectEverGreen from through April 26, 2019.

“Project EverGreen is thrilled to partner with Exmark and STMA on this opportunity to raise awareness of our “Healthy Turf. Healthy Kids.” program and the importance of safe, natural grass play fields for kids,” says Cindy Code, Project EverGreen executive director. “It’s also a fun opportunity for cities to share their story and compete for a field make-over.”

Jimmy Simpson, Certified Sports Field Manager and STMA Board Member also views HTHK as a way to educate the public on the importance of safe athletic fields.

“Our partnership with HTHK helps parents, participating athletes and fans to understand that a well-maintained surface helps to protect athletes from injury,” adds Simpson. “Exmark’s generous mower package will greatly assist with essential ongoing maintenance to keep the surface safe.”

Previous winners include:

• 2017 – In Memory of Community Garden and the Warrendale Community Organization, Detroit, Michigan

• 2018 – Parks & Recreation Department, Clinton, North Carolina

Project EverGreen’s community-based renovation projects have revitalized nearly 1,000,000 sq. ft. of athletic and recreational greens spaces in Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee; North Chicago, Ill.; Belle Plaine, Minn.; Greensboro and Durham, N.C., San Antonio, Ft. Worth and Round Rock, Texas; East Harlem, NYC; Hazlet, N.J., Portland, Oregon, San Marcos, Calif. and Phoenix.

For complete contest rules, visit www.ProjectEverGreen.org