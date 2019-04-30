2019 TOTAL PRO EXPO BECOMES NORTHEAST’S INDUSTRY-LEADING EXPO & CONFERENCE WITH 2020 PLANS ALREADY UNDERWAY

Significant benefits were realized at the 2019 TOTAL PRO – Professional Landscape, Nursery & Hardscape Expo & Conference this past January by both exhibiting companies and the industry professionals attending. Plans are already underway to build on this success in 2020, as Total Pro Expo’s second annual expo & conference is scheduled for January 28-29th.

Total Pro Expo, held at the New Jersey Convention Center, in Edison, NJ, featured over 150 industry suppliers & service companies in addition to over 45 educational sessions focused on professionals working in the landscape, hardscape and green industries. This event addresses the interests of landscape design and maintenance professionals, public works crews, golf course groundskeepers, arborists and hardscape installers. These businesses are a vital segment of the economy in the tristate New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania region, which ranks nationally as one of the strongest markets for the green trades.

Kevin McLaughlin, Event Director, of MAC Expos based in Spring Lake, NJ commented that “the first-time event went off without a hitch – exhibit space sold out, attendance exceeded our expectations and post event feedback has been through the roof!”

Presented by MAC Expos in cooperation with the New Jersey Nursery and Landscape Association (NJNLA), featured speakers included representatives of Proven Winners and Bailey Nurseries, two industry leaders that have made branded plants a key part of landscape merchandising. Proven Winners’ Tom Ewing and Bailey’s Natalia Hamill explained how breeding programs and marketing campaigns have captured consumer interest and dollars in a competitive field. Additional topics included customized tracks for Pesticide Recertification, Business Development Tools and classes in Spanish. The conference also offered sought-after LTE/LTCO recertification credits and hardscape hands-on demonstrations that gave attendees a practical and educational view on the industry’s top-selling trends and ICPI (Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute) credits.

Interested exhibitors are urged to reserve their booth space as soon as possible. “As we stand right now, exhibit space reservations are well ahead of schedule and planning for the programming of the educational sessions are well under way. We expect the event to grow by 25% year over year.” added McLaughlin.

Learn more at totalproexpo.com