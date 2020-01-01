2020 FLOWER SHOW TO TAKE VISITORS ON A “RIVIERA HOLIDAY”

The 2020 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, “Riviera Holiday,” will bring designers and visitors to the Mediterranean Riviera from February 29th through March 8th, 2020 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The world’s leading floral and garden designers will immerse visitors in the sights, scents, and tastes of the region. Citrus trees and sweeps of lavender will form a vision of Riviera life as visitors wander along intimate pathways to a whole new crop of experiences, garden displays, and artistic design. The Show will include acres of lush garden landscapes with five new designers including James and Helen Basson of Scape Design, and Laurélie de la Salle of Laurélie Paysages, both from Nice, France, and will feature an enormous variety of Mediterranean plants.

“The Riviera is one of the most renowned areas for horticulture. And, it has tremendous aesthetic appeal. Anyone familiar with the region can close their eyes and see the magnificent plant life and smell the fragrances of the Mediterranean,” said Sam Lemheney, PHS Chief of Shows & Events. “We want people to experience the Mediterranean region at the Flower Show, but we also want them to stay and learn about the importance of horticulture and sustainability within their communities.”

The 2020 Flower Show will provide visitors with all new interactive experiences. Everyone from experienced gardeners to the plant curious will be able to connect and share their passion for plants at the new “PHS Grow It! Center.” This inviting part of the show will feature garden trends, chats with experts, and hands-on learning sessions for gardeners to become even greener. The fun and engaging display in the Grow It Center will help visitors learn how they can make a bigger difference in their communities through horticulture.

Mobile “Pop Up” moments throughout the show will illustrate how some of the Show’s fascinating displays are brought to life including how to make jewelry from materials found in nature and how to grow your own show-worthy plants.

The Bloomin’ Brunch is also a new event held daily for foodies and horticulture lovers. The “Taste of Saint Tropez” themed Brunch will treat guests to an exclusive dining menu in a beautiful setting.

Throughout the Show, guests will become immersed in the PHS mission that emphasizes the importance of connecting with one another through horticulture to create beautiful, healthy, and sustainable communities.

Annual evening celebrations will feature the festive Preview Party, PHS’s elegant fundraiser featuring dancing and dining among the gardens on Friday, February 28th, the evening before the show opens to the public. Everyone is invited to dance among the gardens at Flowers After Hours on Saturday, February 29th after the Show closes to the public, The Show’s opening night dance party will be themed “Let’s Dance,” a nod to the 80’s.

Guests are encouraged to enhance their Flower Show visit each day with other popular experiences, including Flower Show Guided Tours in the early morning and now also in the evening, Butterflies Live, and Make & Take DIY.

The Flower Show features an exciting competition that brings together thousands of plant lovers who compete in hundreds of categories. Their contributions to the Show, together with hundreds of artistic design entrants and the volunteers who help create such beauty during the winter, are a large part of what make the Philadelphia Flower Show the top event in North America according to the International Festival and Events Association.

Take advantage of early bird pricing and purchase admission tickets to the Show and other Show experiences today by visiting theflowershow.com.

ABOUT THE FLOWER SHOW

The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event and features stunning displays by the world’s premier floral and landscape designers. Started in 1829, the Show introduces diverse plant varieties and sustainable garden and design concepts. In addition to the major garden displays, the Flower Show hosts world-renowned competitions in horticulture and artistic floral arranging, gardening presentations and demonstrations, special events, and the citywide Bloom Philly pre-Show celebration. For more information about the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show and to purchase tickets, visit theflowershow.com, and follow the Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The Exclusive Sponsors of the 2020 Flower Show are Bank of America, Independence Blue Cross, and Subaru of America. The Official Media Partner is 6ABC.For more information about the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show and to purchase tickets, visit theflowershow.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT PHS

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, an internationally recognized nonprofit organization founded in 1827, plays an essential role in the vitality of the Philadelphia region by creating healthier living environments, increasing access to fresh food, growing economic opportunity, and building deeper social connections between people. PHS delivers this impact through comprehensive greening and engagement initiatives in more than 250 neighborhoods; an expansive network of public gardens and landscapes; year-round learning experiences; and the nation’s signature gardening event, the Philadelphia Flower Show. PHS provides everyone with opportunities to garden for the greater good as a participant, member, donor, or volunteer. For information and to support this work, please visit PHSonline.org