2020 NATIONAL AG DAY

The Agriculture Council of America (ACA) will host National Agriculture Day on March 24, 2020. This will mark the 47th anniversary of National Ag Day which is celebrated in classrooms and communities across the country. The theme for National Ag Day 2020 is “Food Brings Everyone to the Table.”

On March 24, 2020, the ACA will host major events in the nation’s capital including an event at the USDA as well as a Taste of Agriculture Celebration at the Library of Congress. Additionally, the ACA will bring approximately 100 college students to Washington to deliver the message of Ag Day to the Hill.

These events honor National Agriculture Day and mark a nationwide effort to tell the true story of American agriculture and remind citizens that agriculture is a part of all of us. Many agricultural associations, corporations, students and government organizations involved in agriculture are expected to participate. National Ag Day is organized by the Agriculture Council of America. The ACA is a nonprofit organization composed of leaders in the agricultural, food and fiber community, dedicating its efforts to increasing the public’s awareness of agriculture’s role in modern society.

The National Ag Day program encourages every American to:

•Understand how food and fiber products are produced

•Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products

•Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy

•Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry

In addition to the events in Washington, DC on March 24, the ACA will once again feature the Ag Day Essay Contest. The winning essay will be presented on National Ag Day.

Visit www.agday.org for more information on National Ag Day 2020.