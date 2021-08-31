AGARICUS MUSHROOM VALUE OF SALES AT $481 MILLION IN PENNSYLVANIA

Pennsylvania Agaricus mushroom growers led all states with $481 million in sales, down 12 percent from the previous season. Pennsylvania accounted for 64 percent of the total volume of sales and second-ranked California contributed 13 percent. The Pennsylvania reported average price is $1.01 per pound, down $0.03 from previous year’s price.

The Agaricus mushroom growers in Chester County, Pennsylvania produced 317 million pounds, a decrease of 17 percent compared with the 2019-2020 growing season. This production was valued at 319 million dollars, down 20 percent from the previous season. The growing area in Chester County was 9.6 million square feet, down 13 percent from last season. Total fillings were 47.2 million square feet, down 16 percent from 2019-2020 growing season.

Source: USDA/NASS