ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF DIXIE CHOPPER BUSINESS

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced that it has acquired the assets of the Dixie Chopper business from Textron Outdoor Power Equipment Inc., a subsidiary of Textron Inc.

Dixie Chopper manufactures a wide range of commercial and high end residential mowing equipment. The business, which is currently based in Greencastle, Indiana, has been serving this market for nearly 40 years.

Ron Robinson, Alamo Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of Dixie Chopper. They are an iconic brand in the zero turn mowing industry and provide both a range of products and channel coverage that will complement and enhance our platform for growth. They will become part of Alamo Group’s Agricultural Division.”

Rick Raborn, the Executive Vice President of Alamo Group’s Agricultural Division commented, “We are truly excited to be further investing in the outdoor power equipment channel with an established brand such as Dixie Chopper. We look forward to working with our new team members and supporting all of our new dealers in an effort to grow in this market.”

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,650employees and operates 29plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of June 30, 2019. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas and the headquarters for the Company’s European operations are located in Salford Priors, England.