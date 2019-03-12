BELCHIM USA’S FAMILY GROWS – STEVE DAL SASSO TO SUPPORT T&O INDUSTRY

Belchim Crop Protection USA (Belchim USA) announces the recent hiring this month of Steve Dal Sasso as National Key T&O Account and Regional Manager. With many successful years of experience supporting the Turf & Ornamental industry – including launching a number of top-tier products and a new class of fungicides that changed cultural practices used by superintendents on their golf courses, and leading the restructuring of a product sales and marketing team resulting in their inclusion as one of the top 10 manufacturers in the market – Mr. Dal Sasso is valuable addition to the Belchim USA team.

“I am excited to join the Belchim family,” says Steve Dal Sasso. “Being as customer-focused, as I am, I’m ecstatic about Belchim USA’s ‘boots in the field’ philosophy. Connecting with superintendents and other key decision makers on their turf helps me to better understand their needs and bring innovative solutions to them. I am particularly thrilled to bring recently approved, soon to be best-in-class chemistries such as ReLoadTM and Beloukha®, which are great new solutions for the T&O industry.”

Prior to joining Belchim USA, Mr. Dal Sasso held senior management positions at Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC, Arysta LifeScience North America, LLC, and Novartis (now Syngenta). “With our renewed focus on the turf and ornamental industry, and the recent approval of some truly beneficial products, we’re thrilled to welcome Steve to our team,” says Tom Wood, GM for Belchim USA.

About Belchim Crop Protection NV

Belchim Crop Protection NV (Belchim) empowers farmers through innovative crop protection products and high-end technical support. Founded in Belgium in 1987, it is a global company who expanded its presence into the USA, in 2017. With innovative products, a high level of technical support and a focus on development, registration and commercialization, Belchim offers unique agrochemical solutions for today and tomorrow. To learn more about Belchim Crop Protection USA, please visit www.belchimusa.com.